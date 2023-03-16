Victoria backs traditional owners to build clean energy future

The ability for First Nations organisations and communities in Victoria to harness new renewable energy opportunities has been bolstered with the state government announcing $960,000 will be made available to indigenous groups to support the development and implementation of projects that build clean energy capacity.

The First Peoples Adoption of Renewable Energy (FPARE) Program provides individual grants of up to $50,000 to traditional owner corporations, registered Aboriginal parties and recognised traditional owner groups through a competitive process.

Victoria Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said the funds will empower Australia’s traditional owners to self-determine how they would like to take part in the energy transition while assisting their access to and management of renewable energy.

“We’re working with traditional owners to enable them to shape how clean energy is developed in their communities, protecting country while delivering clean power, jobs and economic opportunities,” she said.

D’Ambrosio said the program will build renewable energy capacity and capability for traditional owners and Aboriginal communities through education and awareness, information-sharing programs, and support for the development of projects that build renewable energy capacity.

Projects could include installing solar panels, developing feasibility studies and undertaking businesses cases for future community-owned renewable energy generation projects, as well as build on projects funded under the previous Traditional Owner Renewable Energy Program (TOREP).

Applications for grants up to $50,000 are now being accepted. Submissions close 28 April 2023.