DAS Solar unveils n-type bifacial module for Australian market

China’s DAS Solar has presented an all-black n-type bifacial solar panel for residential rooftop applications after teaming with Brisbane-based wholesaler and distributor Achievers Energy Group to explore opportunities in Australia’s renewable energy sector which the manufacturer described as “a hotbed for PV market expansion.”
“As the world moves towards renewable energy, PV installations in Australia have been booming, particularly in the residential PV market, putting the country in the top 10 of the global PV market,” DAS said in a statement.
DAS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Liu Yong said the company would investigate opportunities in the Australian market and is preparing to establish a branch here “in order to better serve the local market.”
The company has already released its first product into the Australian market, unveiling an all-black n-type bifacial solar panel with 54 M10 PV cells and a double-glass design for residential rooftop applications.
The Black-Thru series includes five different panels with power ratings of 410 W to 430 W, and efficiencies ranging from 21.0% to 22.0%. DAS claims a bifaciality factor of up to 80% with power gains ranging from 10% to 30% for the 410 MW and 430 MW modules, respectively.
The open-circuit voltage spans from 37.73 V to 38.49 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.91 A and 14.23 A. Each module measures 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weighs 24.7 kg.
The panels feature a junction box with an IP 68 rating and a frame made of anodised aluminium alloy. Both sides of the modules are covered with 1.6 mm glass. They have an operating temperature of between -40 C and 85 C, and a temperature coefficient is -0.3 % per degree Celsius.
“The Black-Thru module is even more advanced on weight load/m2 due to the lightweight dual-glass structure, which is 3 kg lighter than the same version of conventional dual-glass module and 0.7 kg lighter than monofacial module,” DAS said.
The series comes with a 30-year power output guarantee for 87.4% of the initial yield and a 15-year product warranty.
