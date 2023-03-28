Rooftop solar hit new record this summer

The total output of rooftop solar over summer was 8,046 GWh, up by 19.5% on the previous year, the Clean Energy Council said. These figures come in spite of the fact Australia had less sunshine than normal over summer – a testament to the cumulative force of rooftop solar’s normalisation.
The Clean Energy Council says the 15% – 20% increase in Australian’s electricity bills in 2022 have underpinned strong demand for rooftop solar. The rising power price has also made rooftop solar’s payback times even more attractive, hitting near record-low at 3.4 years for a 7 kW system.
“We’re seeing a fundamental shift; consumers are becoming energy generators,” Clean Energy Council Chief Executive Kane Thornton said. Thornton also noted these figures measure only what enters the grid.
Breaking down the states, New South Wales’ (NSW) rooftop solar generation jumped 35% on the previous summer. Tasmania also saw a massive uptick, clocking a 31.7% jump from the previous year.
Using data from the Clean Energy Regulator, the Council also noted top postcodes for rooftop solar uptake, with Lismore claiming the top spot for NSW, Bundaberg for Queensland, Salisbury in South Australia, Hoppers Crossing in Victoria, Mandurah in Western Australia, and Blackstone Heights in Tasmania.
Home battery installations are also growing, with 7% of new solar systems now including a battery.
In total, 2.8 GW of rooftop solar was installed in 2022.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.