CSIRO says Australia’s storage capacity must grow tenfold, urges alternative technologies

Australia’s national science agency, the CSIRO, estimates the country could require a 10 to 14-fold increase in its electricity storage capacity between 2025-2050. It has released its energy storage report, forecasting demand in different sectors and summarising storage technologies.

Image: CSIRO

Share

The CSIRO has published its Renewable Energy Storage Roadmap urging Australian industry and governments to consider nascent and alternative storage technologies, as well as calling for more thoughtfulness around sector specific use cases.

The report supports the general consensus that storage capacity needs grow significantly over coming decades, pointing to a figure of between a 10 to 14-fold between 2025-2050.

Overall, the report is commonsensical and more of an overview of information in the public domain. It is broken down into different industries and offers brief summations of various storage technologies and where they could best be used.

The report also looks at the maturity of technologies, a neat recap for a quickly evolving industry.

Lithium-ion batteries and pumped hydro remain overwhelmingly favoured in Australia, but the chief science agency says “all forms of energy storage must be considered to meet Australia’s growing demand across multiple sectors.”

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.