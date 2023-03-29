Free solar training and mentorships on offer in Victoria

The Solar Victoria Technical Mentoring and Support initiative seeks to advance electricians’ technical knowledge of solar and home battery systems and will be available across regional and metropolitan Victoria until end-December, or until funded places are fully allocated.
The program is part of the state government’s $11 million commitment to train its solar workforce, a bid to secure ongoing skilled workers for the sector. The mentoring will be delivered face-to-face and on site by industry experts from the Institute of Electrotechnology, the National Electrical and Communications Association and TechSafe Australia.
“We are committed to developing, upskilling and supporting workers in the renewable sector, and want more licensed electrical inspectors to feel comfortable in taking on solar work,” Solar Victoria CEO Stan Krpan said.
Victoria’s Solar Homes program, launched in 2018, aims to install solar on 770,000 homes, boost solar hot water-system installation by 60,000 and support the addition of batteries to 10,000 homes over a ten year period.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.