Schneider unveils new EV charger for home use

Schneider Electric said the new EVlink Home charger, which is the latest addition to the company’s EVlink range, is available in 7.4 kW or 11 kW versions, features simple ‘plug and charge’ operation and is suitable for all electric vehicles (EVs),

The charger includes anti-tripping functionality through an optional peak controller ensuring homeowners can operate multiple devices on the home power system, such as dishwashers, aircon, and pool pumps, while charging the car at the same time, all without fear of a power supply failure.

The launch of the charger, which is the latest addition to Schneider’s EVlink range, comes as the sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in Australia increased by 65% in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Chris Kerr, vice president of Schneider Electric’s Home and Distribution business and Clipsal brand in Australia, said as more Australians switch to EVs in an effort to reduce their carbon emissions, demand will continue to grow for state-of-the-art, affordable devices that can be used from home.

“We’re confident this market will continue to grow, but as more Australians go electric it’s important that they have access to cost-effective and sustainable charging solutions,” he said.

“The EVlink Home has been built with an easy-install process, safety systems, and cost-effective charging solution, which means that electricians will be able to support even more homeowners, giving Aussies greater access to sustainable solutions.”

Schneider said the charger, which is available for homeowners to purchase now, also features integrated RDC-DD protection, meaning it requires only a Type A circuit protection in the distribution board, a safer and more affordable alternative to Type B protection.