ACEN issues works packages for 400 MW solar project

The Australian arm of Philippines-based clean energy company AC Energy said work on its second large-scale solar project in Australia is poised to commence in the coming weeks and called for interested parties to submit expressions of interest (EOI) for 14 new work packages that have now opened for the 400 MW Stubbo Solar Farm.

The project will comprise more than 930,000 PV panels mounted on single-axis trackers spread across a 1,250-hectare site about 10 kilometres north of Gulgong, approximately 115km east of Dubbo.

Construction proper of the project, located within the planned Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone, is scheduled to start next month with works to be completed by May 2025. It is expected the project will generate up to 400 jobs during construction.

Once complete, it is anticipated the facility will produce 1,000 GWh of renewable electricity each year, enough to power more than 185,000 homes.

The project also has development approval for a 200 MWh battery energy storage system that will allow it to be adapted to dispatch energy during peak hours and provide critical grid stability services.

ACEN has awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Stubbo Solar Farm to the Australian arm of Canada-headquartered general contractor PCL Construction. A connection agreement has been signed with infrastructure service provider Lumea and a PV module supply contract has been executed but ACEN this week announced 14 new work packages have opened for EOI registration for the project.

PCL said the main work packages include civil works, ground pile and mechanical installations, electrical installations, construction of the operations and maintenance facilities, the supply of cables and electrical equipment, and fencing installation.

The tender process for the various scopes of works will continue into August 2023.

The Stubbo Solar Farm is ACEN’s second utility scale solar project in construction, with the 400 MW first stage of its planned 720 MW New England Solar Farm officially opened last month.

ACEN said it has more than 1 GW capacity in construction, and more than 8 GW capacity in the development pipeline, with its Australian projects forming part of its ambition to grow its renewable portfolio in the Asia Pacific region to 20 GW by 2030.