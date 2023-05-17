Vietnam’s solar development moves to rooftops, net metering

Vietnam has installed over 18.4 GW of PV capacity, primarily through a feed-in tariff scheme that supported small-scale and utility-scale installations. However, the government has not introduced an auction scheme since the expiration of the previous one. Instead, it has initiated a pilot scheme to facilitate bilateral power purchase agreements (PPAs) and open up the electricity market.

Under current regulations, the state-owned energy company Electricity Vietnam (EVN) monopolises the transmission, distribution, wholesale, and retail of electricity, serving as the sole buyer in the market.

The National Power Development Plan VII has revised solar targets for the period up to 2045, aiming for 13.6 GW of utility-scale solar and 3.4 GW of rooftop solar. To compensate for the reduced solar generation, the plan incorporates the expansion of offshore and onshore wind energy, as well as the import of electricity from Laos.