Hydrogen breakthrough sees Professor awarded $3.7 million to commercialise technology

Professor Gerhard Swiegers has been named a 2023 Australian Research Council (ARC) Industry Laureate Fellow and awarded a grant of $3.7 million, which it seems will go towards bringing a new category of capillary-fed hydrogen electrolysers to market.
The electrolysers are based on a breakthrough made by Professor Swiegers and his team at the University of Wollongong on the New South Wales south coast, and are currently being commercialised by spinoff Hysata, where Swiegers is the Chief Technology Officer. Professor Swiegers and his team found that by using capillary-fed electrolysis, they could boost the electrolysis system’s overall efficiency from the 75% average to a total efficiency of 95%.
Hysata is now in the processing of manufacturing its high-efficiency electrolysers.
“It is estimated that green hydrogen will provide 15 to 20% of global energy demand in 2050, worth $2.5 trillion. We believe this new technology can help Australia capture a large share of that market,” Professor Swiegers said.
The technology was developed at UOW’s Intelligent Polymer Research Institute and the ARC Centre of Excellence for Electromaterials Science.
