Researchers assess degradation in PV systems older than 15 years

The research group discovered that the 18.48 kW system exhibited higher energy unit productivity compared to the 37.8 kW array, particularly in 2009 and 2014-2015. They determined that the annual degradation factor for the first system was 0.11%/year, while for the second system it was 0.20%/year.

Furthermore, the researchers found that the actual energy production per available irradiation was 0.817 for the 18.48 kW system and 0.826 for the 37.8 kW system. The measured specific yield divided by theoretical specific yield for the initial two years of operation was 96.8% and 95.8%, respectively.

Their analysis also indicated a power degradation rate of 1.9% in the largest system and 2.9% in the smaller system over the 16-year period. Additionally, the yearly power degradation rates were observed to be 0.11%/year for the 37.8 kW array and 0.20%/year for the 18.48 kW installation, which the researchers noted as significantly lower values compared to those reported in existing literature.

Thy described their findings in “Evaluation of degradation energy productivity of photovoltaic installations in long-term case study,” which was recently published in Applied Energy.

“The main strength of the proposed extended methodology is the elimination of the impact of weather conditions on the scale of annual differences,” they concluded.