Longi launches 590 W TOPCon solar panel with 22.8% efficiency

From pv magazine Global
Chinese solar module maker Longi unveiled this week its new Hi-Mo 7 PV module for large scale and C&I applications at the SNEC tradeshow in Shanghai, China.
The manufacturer said the new product is based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells, M10 wafers and high-performance hybrid passivity (HPDC) dual junction technology.
“The backside of the cell features high and low junctions, optimised film design, and advanced deposition techniques to achieve remarkable full-area passivation with minimal parasitic absorption,” the company explained. “On the front side, the cell is applied with a local low-resistance contact layer that enhances cell efficiency. Additionally, both the front and back sides incorporate upgraded antireflection and low-recombination films, as well as metallisation solutions, for superior performance.”
The new product measures 2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and has a weight of 31.8 kg. It features 2.0 mm dual glass, an anodised aluminium frame, and an IP68 rating. The temperature coefficient is -0.28% per C.
The new series comes in seven versions, with power outputs between 560 W and 590 W. The power conversion efficiency ranges between 21.7% and 22.8%. The open-circuit voltage ranges from 50.89 V to 51.63 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.89 A and 14.1 38.
The panels can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V. The company offers a 12-year product guarantee and 30-year power output guarantee for 88.18% of the initial yield.
“Longi’s industry-leading product life cycle standards also guarantee the reliability of Hi-MO 7. Hi-MO 7 effectively ensures its reliability throughout its life cycle with optimized designs such as high-quality monocrystalline silicon wafers, customized cell paste, optimized module encapsulation film system, SMBB high-precision interconnection, and high-reliability automatic welding of junction boxes,” the manufacturer stated.
“The application of digitalized manufacturing and quality control platforms, especially intelligent AI detection technology, further guarantees the product quality of Hi-MO 7. Therefore, Hi-MO 7 provides a linear power warranty of not more than 0.38%, bringing customers robust value and efficient returns beyond expectations,” it added.
Author: Vincent Shaw
