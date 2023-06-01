Trina to build 25 GW ingot factory, Longi reduces wafer prices by 30%

From pv magazine Global | via the Chinese PV Industry Brief
PV module maker Trina Solar announced it has signed an agreement with an unspecified state-owned entity of Shifang City, Sichuan province, to build a 25 GW monocrystalline ingot factory in the area. The company should invest around CNY10.7 billion ($1.55 billion) in the project, with Trina holding an 81% stake in the manufacturing facility and the state-owned entity holding the remaining 19%. The project should be finalised within 12 months, Trina said in a statement.
Solar manufacturer Longi said today it cut the prices of its wafer products by 30%. The company is now pricing its p-type M10 products with a thickness of 150μm at CNY4.36 per piece, down 30.8% compared to the price released at the end of April. Furthermore, it priced its p-type M6 products with a thickness of 150μm at CNY3.81, down 30.0% compared to the previous price release.
Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the Chinese PV industry produced 39.92 GW of solar cells in April, with a year-on-year increase of 69.1%. In the first four months of this year, the country manufactured solar cells with a combined capacity of 144.35 GW, which is 56.7% more than the same period in 2022.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.