Trina to build 25 GW ingot factory, Longi reduces wafer prices by 30%

From pv magazine Global | via the Chinese PV Industry Brief

PV module maker Trina Solar announced it has signed an agreement with an unspecified state-owned entity of Shifang City, Sichuan province, to build a 25 GW monocrystalline ingot factory in the area. The company should invest around CNY10.7 billion ($1.55 billion) in the project, with Trina holding an 81% stake in the manufacturing facility and the state-owned entity holding the remaining 19%. The project should be finalised within 12 months, Trina said in a statement.

Solar manufacturer Longi said today it cut the prices of its wafer products by 30%. The company is now pricing its p-type M10 products with a thickness of 150μm at CNY4.36 per piece, down 30.8% compared to the price released at the end of April. Furthermore, it priced its p-type M6 products with a thickness of 150μm at CNY3.81, down 30.0% compared to the previous price release.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the Chinese PV industry produced 39.92 GW of solar cells in April, with a year-on-year increase of 69.1%. In the first four months of this year, the country manufactured solar cells with a combined capacity of 144.35 GW, which is 56.7% more than the same period in 2022.

Author: Vincent Shaw