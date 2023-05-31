Gargantuan 1.4 GW / 2.8 GWh battery approved for NSW

ACEN Australia, the Australian arm of Philippines-based clean energy company AC Energy, is set to install Australia’s biggest battery at 1.4 GW / 2.8 GWh near Uralla in northern New South Wales (NSW).
The company today announced the NSW government had approved its plans to increase the size of its New England battery from the original 200 MW / 400 MWh to a version seven times as large.
The battery will be stationed next to ACEN Australia’s 720 MW (AC) New England Solar Farm. The first 400 MW stage of the solar farm opened in March.
The location of the expanded battery remains within the approved site boundary, with the additional land currently being used as “laydown areas” for stage one construction works, ACEN Australia said. “This area was chosen due to its proximity to the substation where it can connect to the electricity transmission network,” the company added.
ACEN Australia also said its newly-approved modification plans included “some changes” to stage two of the solar project. It said those changes will help “optimise the project, and move it another step towards construction,” though it did not outline any further details.
