Police investigate death of worker at NSW solar farm

New South Wales (NSW) Police said emergency services were called to the solar farm at Wuuluman, about seven kilometres north-east of Wellington in the state’s central west on Wednesday morning following reports a worker had collapsed following a workplace accident.

“NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 41-year-old man at the scene, however he could not be revived,” police said in a statement.

Police said a crime scene had been established at the Goolma Road site with specialist police called in to examine the scene.

The 425 MWp Wellington North Solar Farm is being developed by British-headquartered company Lightsource bp, an equal joint venture between solar developer Lightsource and oil giant bp.

It is believed the worker was a subcontractor for Spanish engineering, procurement, and construction contractor GRS which has been appointed to oversee the delivery of the project.

In a statement issued on Thursday, a Lightsource bp spokesperson said the company was unable to provide any more details about the man’s death.

“Lightsource bp is deeply saddened to confirm that a worker has passed away following a medical emergency at its Wellington North site on Wednesday 12 July 2023,” the company said.

“Our team is working closely with emergency services and is supporting all external investigations conducted by authorities and the principal contractor on site. We cannot confirm any further details at this stage.”

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of the worker during this very difficult time.”

The tragic incident comes less than two weeks after a solar installer in Queensland died following a workplace accident in Brisbane.

Queensland police said a 43-year-old man had suffered fatal injuries on 29 June 2023 when he fell several metres and landed on concrete after crashing through the roof of a workplace in Wynnum in Brisbane’s east.

The man was cleaning solar panels on top of an automotive shop when it’s believed a fibreglass roofing panel gave way when he stood on it.