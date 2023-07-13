Countrywide nears final decision on Tasmanian green hydrogen projects

Brighton in Tasmania’s south is to is home to one of the 5 MW green hydrogen projects.

Countrywide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Queensland-based independent power producer ReNu Energy, is developing a 5 MW green hydrogen production plant at Brighton near Hobart in Tasmania’s south and another at Western Junction near Bell Bay in the state’s north.

The hydrogen will be produced via electrolysis with renewable power planned to be initially sourced from the state’s grid, with subsequent supply from behind-the-meter solar and power purchase agreements from wind, solar and hydro operators.

Both projects will also include a hydrogen refuelling station (HRS), with a third HRS planned for a site at Burnie in the state’s northwest.

Countrywide, working in collaboration with global engineering company Wood, said United States-based hydrogen technology company Plug Power would supply the electrolyser systems to be installed at the Brighton and Western Junction plants.

Plug Power will initially deliver two 5 MW proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers, each designed to produce up to 2,100 kilograms of hydrogen per day with Countrywide targeting the domestic market, including the road transport sector and industrial customers.

Countrywide said both projects have been designed to allow for the installation of a second 5 MW electrolyser when demand at either site exceeds 2,000 kg of hydrogen per day.

New Zealand-based engineering firm Fabrum Solutions will supply the HRS at all three projects sites with each station to include a refueller hub and hydrogen tube trailer storage system.

Australian-based construction contractor Wasco has been selected to work with Fabrum on the construction and balance of works for the projects.

ReNu Energy Executive Chairman Boyd White said the appointments will serve to assure potential customers in Tasmania that the projects are on track for first production and supply by mid-2025.

“A significant amount of work has been completed during the last six months in progressing the technical side of Countrywide Hydrogen’s Tasmania green hydrogen projects,” he said. “The culmination of that work is the technology and supplier selection and design for our projects.”

White said Countrywide would now look to commence final design and complete the relevant contractual documentation to deliver the projects.

As well as the Tasmanian projects, Countrywide said it is also developing and 3 MW project in Indonesia and two renewable hydrogen projects in Victoria, including a 10 MW production plant planned for Portland in the state’s southwest.