St Baker to build 1.2 GWh battery plant in Philippines

The St Baker Energy Innovation Fund has signed a lease on a factory unit in Filinvest’s planned Innovation Park.

Queensland-based energy entrepreneur Trevor St Baker has announced he will invest $10 million (USD 6.81 million) to establish a battery manufacturing plant in the Philippines as he looks to further capitalise on the “once-in-a-century” global renewable energy transition.

The factory, to be built in the Philippines’ free-trade zone at New Clark City about 130 kilometres north of eth national capital Manila, is expected to commence commercial operations early next year.

St Baker said the plant, dubbed the StB Giga Factory, would produce lithium-ion phosphate batteries for residential and commercial-scale energy storage applications. He also noted the batteries will be suitable for use in electric vehicles (EV) and EV charging stations.

“StB Giga Factory is positioned to capture the once-in-century transition towards a renewable energy electricity system, in which lithium-ion batteries are expected to play a pivotal role,” he said.

“Our battery products will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve fuel independence, improve electricity reliability, decrease the grid reliance for EV charging at peak system demand times, and with major electricity cost savings for households and businesses, and transport users generally.”

The plant, which will target domestic demand in the Philippines and export to Australia, the United States, India and countries in the Asia-Pacific region, is forecast to have an initial output of 150 MWh per year, rising to full first-stage production capacity of 1.2 GWh by 2030.

St Baker said he does expect the production capacity will continue to scale up as the global demand for battery energy storage systems grows.

The factory will be built in property develop Filinvest Innovation’s 120-hectare industrial park at New Clark City with St Baker Energy Innovation Fund having already signed a five-year lease for a 5,000 square metre factory unit.

The Filinvest facility is registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority which provides tenants with tax breaks and simplified import-export procedures.