Evie Networks announces partnership with U.S. software provider to build ultra-fast highway of EV charging stations

All across the EV industry, as evidenced by the recent unveiling by Lightyear of the world’s first long-range solar EV prototype, companies and innovators are seeking solutions to the perennial problem of “range anxiety”. Evie’s solution is a network of 42 sites bridging Australia’s major cities withover 80 new ultra-fast Tritium charging stations. The sites will be located approximately 150km apart, meaning EV users could travel as seamlessly on Australia’s highways as petrol vehicle users do today. The first of these proposed sites, the exact location has not yet been announced but is likely to be in Brisbane or Victoria, has been delayed until September-October 2019.

Evie’s new partnership with EV Connect will allow the company to use EV Connect’s EV Cloud platform to manage all 42 sites in an integrated network. “EV Connect is the most experienced charging software developer in the market, and we are putting that expertise and the EV connect platform to work with our partners to build a clean, safe, convenient, and dependable EV charging network across the cities, towns, and highways of Australia,” said Chris Mills, CEO of Evie Networks. “Based in one of the most mature EV markets in the world, EV Connect brings the experience and capability to reliably connect with a wide range of charging stations and vehicle models. We saw this as critical to providing the dependable charging experience that we want for Australian drivers and partners.”

There are a number of innovators in the EV industry that are producing solutions to the problem of “range anxiety”. However, these solutions tend to collect at the top-of-the-line. If charging stations were available at 150km intervals the viability of EV in an affordable price bracket would become an immediate reality.

“For Australia to fully realise all the benefits of EVs, we have to reduce range and charging anxiety by giving drivers access to charging and information about chargers, no matter where they travel,” said Jordan Ramer, founder and CEO of EV Connect. “We are excited to work with Evie Networks as we open the door to long-distance travel for electric vehicles by making charging more accessible and easy to use for drivers and more manageable for network operators.”

EV Connect’s software platform is already being used by Los Angeles Metro and aerospace giant Lockheed Martin.