Researchers develop bifacial cell with 93% efficiency on backside

A research team at the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have developed bifacial perovskite cells with a front side efficiency of 23% with the back side achieving 91% to 93% of that efficiency level.

The research team said the development illustrates that the dual nature of bifacial devices means the technology holds the potential to produce increased energy yields at a lower levelised cost of energy.

“Through energy yield and levelised cost of energy analysis, we showed that bifacial technology has the potential to outperform its monofacial counterparts,” the researchers said in the paper published in Joule magazine.

While acknowledging that a bifacial perovskite solar module would cost more to manufacture than a monofacial module, the research team said over time bifacial modules could end up being better financial investments because they generate 10%–20% more power.

Previous bifacial perovskite solar cell research has delivered devices considered inadequate in comparison to monofacial cells, which have a current record of 26% efficiency. The NREL research team said that a bifacial cell should ideally have a front-side efficiency close to the best-performing monofacial cell and a similar back-side efficiency.

In the new solar cell, the lab-measured efficiency of the front illumination reached above 23%. From the back illumination, the efficiency was about 91% to 93% of the front.

“This perovskite cell can operate very effectively from either side,” said Kai Zhu, a senior scientist in the Chemistry and Nanoscience Center at NREL and lead author of the paper.

Zhu said the researchers had used optical and electrical modelling to determine the ideal thickness of the transparent conducting rear electrode and perovskite absorber layer of the bifacial cell.

He said the perovskite layer on the front of the cell had to be thick enough to absorb most of the photons from a certain part of the solar spectrum, but a perovskite layer that is too thick can block the photons. On the back of the cell, the NREL team had to determine the ideal thickness of the rear electrode to minimise resistive loss.

The research team found that an ideal thickness for a perovskite layer is about 850 nanometres. (For reference, a human hair is roughly 70,000 nanometres thick.)

Under test conditions, direct light was aimed at the front side of the cell, while the back side received reflected light.

The efficiency of the cell climbed as the ratio of reflected light to the front illumination increased. The bifacial output power was measured at 28.5 mW per square centimetre with an albedo of 0.3 and 30.1 mW per square centimetre for an albedo of 0.5.