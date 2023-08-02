DAS Solar establishes Australian subsidiary

DAS Solar entered the Australian market earlier the year with the release of all-black n-type bifacial solar panel for residential rooftop applications and it has now announced the official establishment of a local branch which forms part of its global expansion strategy.
Australia has been identified as a “crucial region” for the company’s expansion plans with the DAS Solar Australia subsidiary intended to reinforce its global presence, while expanding its local operational capabilities throughout the region.
“With the establishment of the subsidiary, DAS Solar will gradually develop a comprehensive distribution, warehousing, and logistics system in Australia,” the company said in a statement.
“This initiative aims to respond promptly to diverse local market demands and offer customers higher quality and higher value products and services, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience.”
DAS Solar entered the Australian market in the first quarter of 2023 with the launch of an all-black n-type bifacial solar panel for residential rooftop applications. Since then it has also introduced a n-type 3.0 series modules for residential and commercial rooftops, as well as large-scale utility projects.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.