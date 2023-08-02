DAS Solar establishes Australian subsidiary

DAS Solar entered the Australian market earlier the year with the release of all-black n-type bifacial solar panel for residential rooftop applications and it has now announced the official establishment of a local branch which forms part of its global expansion strategy.

Australia has been identified as a “crucial region” for the company’s expansion plans with the DAS Solar Australia subsidiary intended to reinforce its global presence, while expanding its local operational capabilities throughout the region.

“With the establishment of the subsidiary, DAS Solar will gradually develop a comprehensive distribution, warehousing, and logistics system in Australia,” the company said in a statement.

“This initiative aims to respond promptly to diverse local market demands and offer customers higher quality and higher value products and services, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience.”

DAS Solar entered the Australian market in the first quarter of 2023 with the launch of an all-black n-type bifacial solar panel for residential rooftop applications. Since then it has also introduced a n-type 3.0 series modules for residential and commercial rooftops, as well as large-scale utility projects.