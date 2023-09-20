Solar farm connects in NSW Riverina

NBN Australia's Senior Manager Energy and Climate Change, Mark Jones, at the newly operational Wyalong Solar Farm in NSW.

The 75 MW Wyalong Solar Farm, developed and operated by Greek resources and renewables company Mytilineos, is now operational.

Around 62% of the Wyalong Solar Farm’s output is contracted to NBN Australia, the company’s Senior Manager Energy and Climate Change, Mark Jones, said.

The 10-year power purchasing agreement (PPA) will see NBN Australia receive 90 GWh of solar energy per annum. Jones added that the Mytilineos deal was the “first in a series of renewable PPAs for nbn.”

The Wyalong Solar Farm 260-hectare site not far from West Wyalong in the NSW Riverina region. It hosts around 127,000 solar panels.

Construction on the solar farm begun in July 2022, with Mytilineos’ Renewables and Storage Development Business Unit flagging at the time that power generation should begin in late 2022.