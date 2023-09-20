Solar farm connects in NSW Riverina

The 75 MW Wyalong Solar Farm, developed and operated by Greek resources and renewables company Mytilineos, is now operational.
Around 62% of the Wyalong Solar Farm’s output is contracted to NBN Australia, the company’s Senior Manager Energy and Climate Change, Mark Jones, said.
The 10-year power purchasing agreement (PPA) will see NBN Australia receive 90 GWh of solar energy per annum. Jones added that the Mytilineos deal was the “first in a series of renewable PPAs for nbn.”
The Wyalong Solar Farm 260-hectare site not far from West Wyalong in the NSW Riverina region. It hosts around 127,000 solar panels.
Construction on the solar farm begun in July 2022, with Mytilineos’ Renewables and Storage Development Business Unit flagging at the time that power generation should begin in late 2022.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.