AGL awards demolition contact for Torrens Island gas power plant

Australian energy giant AGL said demolition work at its Torrens Island A power station in Adelaide will commence in October with McMahon Group appointed as demolition contractor for the first phase.

AGL began progressively closing the gas-fired power station in September 2020, when the first two of four units ceased operation. The third unit was mothballed in September 2021, and the final unit closed in September 2022.

AGL chief operating officer Markus Brokhof said the appointment of McMahon Services as the demolition contractor is an important step in the transition of the Torrens site into a clean energy precinct.

“This marks another significant milestone in AGL’s journey to decarbonisation, as we transition the site to a low carbon, industrial energy hub,” he said.

AGL has already commenced that process with a 250 MW/250 MWh battery energy storage system at the site now live. It is expected the Torrens Island battery will eventually be expanded to four hours of storage as it plays a greater role in shifting wind and solar output to times of peak periods.

“The Torrens site is a great example of the energy transition in action,” Brokhof said. “In the past three years we have closed Torrens A power station, built a gas peaking plant, and built and opened the second largest battery in Australia, providing flexibility and storage for the South Australian energy grid.”

AGL has also announced plans to close the Torrens Island ‘B’ power station on 30 June 2026, following the mothballing of one of its four units in 2021.

The demolition of the Torrens A power plant is expected to take about two years. The first phase will involve the removal of turbine hall equipment and demolition works to flue ducts and cooling water infrastructure.

AGL said it plans to recycle 90% of the scrap steel during the demolition while some key infrastructure will also be retained and repurposed as the fossil-fuel generation plant is transformed into a clean energy hub.