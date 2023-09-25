Victoria rolls out bulk solar rebates as part of all-electric push

The new Residential Electrification Grants program will provide bulk rebates to companies that install rooftop solar and energy-efficient hot water systems at scale as the Victorian government pushes ahead with plans for all new homes in the state to be 100% electric from 2024.

The $10 million grants program, unveiled earlier this year, has been designed to streamline the solar rebate process with home builders, developers and other companies that deploy solar products in a minimum of 50 new or existing homes as part of a single scheme, project, or development eligible to apply. The expressions of interest process will remain open until 24 November 2023.

It is anticipated the program will cover the installation of more than 8,300 solar systems and energy efficient hot water systems.

The state government said homeowners will receive the rebates as a cash saving through the installer which will be required to show evidence of completed installations to Solar Victoria before funds are allocated.

Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said the program removes the need for installers to apply for individual rebates, making it easier than ever for Victorians to install solar products.

“This program is helping to accelerating the household transition to all-electric homes on a scale not yet seen in Australia,” she said.

The Residential Electrification Grants program is part of the state’s push towards all-electric homes, which also includes a ban on gas connections in new builds from 2024.