288 MW solar farm marks start for Tasmanian developer

Launceston-headquartered TasRex, which officially launched this week, said the proposed Northern Midlands Solar Farm is part of a much larger development pipeline that includes up to 5 GW of solar, and onshore and offshore wind projects planned for Tasmania.

The estimated $500 million Northern Midlands project is to be built on a 543-hectare site near the town of Cressy, about 35 kilometres southwest of Launceston.

The solar farm, which is currently in the planning phase, is to be connected to the nearby Palmerston substation by a 220 kV double circuit overhead transmission line. The project also has scope for the addition of a battery energy storage system.

TasRex, which was officially launched at the Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone on Thursday, said the Northern Midlands Solar Farm is part of a portfolio of proposed solar and wind energy projects.

Headed by Bess Clark, the former chief executive officer of the Marinus Link transmission project, TasRex said its vision is to be Tasmania’s integrated renewable energy company, creating end-to-end value for all Tasmanians in the green energy supply chain.

“Tasmania is a leader in renewable energy; we look forward to building on this legacy to create a cleaner future and prosperous Tasmania for generations to come,” Clark said.

The company earlier this year penned a memorandum of understanding with the Tasmania government which Energy Minister Nick Duigan said “covers onshore and offshore renewable energy opportunities” and TasRex’s commitment to a Tasmanian supply chain and local jobs.

Under the non-binding agreement, TasRex will work with the Tasmanian government to increase the state’s renewable energy production, developing specific solar and wind energy projects with a goal of reaching a total installed capacity of 5 GW.

“We share the view that Tasmania is extremely well placed to develop more renewable energy to support our long-term plan for a growing economy and supporting jobs,” Duigan said.

“The state needs more renewable electricity to meet the demand of our growing economy and future industries, to ensure our energy security, to keep power prices low, and continue our zero emissions status.”

“We are the renewables powerhouse of Australia and we intend to remain there, and projects by local companies like TasRex can help us to achieve this vision.”