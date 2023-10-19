Solax introduces hybrid inverter for 200% PV system oversizing

From pv magazine Global
Solax has introduced a three-phase hybrid inverter with the capability of achieving a 200% oversizing of a PV system.
The Chinese manufacturer said the new inverters feature a switchover time of less than 10 milliseconds, guaranteeing a smooth transition to backup power. The devices can also handle a 200% emergency power supply (EPS) overload for up to 10 seconds and can be paired with a wide range of loads.
“The X3-Ultra is designed to seamlessly integrate with all types of PV panels, allowing for a maximum 36 A DC input per MPPT,” the manufacturer said. “This ensures optimal performance and compatibility with a wide range of solar setups.”
The new product has dimensions of 696 mm x 529 mm x 240 mm and weighs 47 kg. It is offered in five versions, with rated power outputs ranging from 15 kW to 30 kW.
The hybrid inverters also offer battery voltages ranging from 180 V to 800 V and a maximum charge/discharge current of 60 A. Solax said its dual battery ports provide the flexibility to connect batteries either separately or in parallel for various energy storage configurations.
The inverters can allocate power independently to each phase, with control down to 0 W per phase, offering a maximum of 10 kW output on a single phase. Solax said that the X3-Ultra can provide 100% unbalanced output, permitting feed-in power down to zero on each phase.
The new inverters also feature isolated sampling, arc fault circuit interrupters, and surge protective devices on both the AC and DC sides.
“The inverter also boasts Intelligent Loads Management, extending support to electric vehicles and heat pumps, making it a forward-thinking choice for the modern energy landscape,” Solax said.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.