Solax introduces hybrid inverter for 200% PV system oversizing

Solax has introduced a three-phase hybrid inverter with the capability of achieving a 200% oversizing of a PV system.

The Chinese manufacturer said the new inverters feature a switchover time of less than 10 milliseconds, guaranteeing a smooth transition to backup power. The devices can also handle a 200% emergency power supply (EPS) overload for up to 10 seconds and can be paired with a wide range of loads.

“The X3-Ultra is designed to seamlessly integrate with all types of PV panels, allowing for a maximum 36 A DC input per MPPT,” the manufacturer said. “This ensures optimal performance and compatibility with a wide range of solar setups.”

The new product has dimensions of 696 mm x 529 mm x 240 mm and weighs 47 kg. It is offered in five versions, with rated power outputs ranging from 15 kW to 30 kW.