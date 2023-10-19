Industry groups set 2026 target for EU-US hydrogen trade

From pv magazine Global | via the Hydrogen Stream

The US Department of Energy (DoE) says it has earmarked USD 7 billion ($10.97 billion) to launch seven nationwide Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs (H2Hubs) for the rapid deployment of low-cost clean hydrogen. The H2Hubs aim to collectively produce 3 million metric tons of hydrogen per year, contributing to nearly one-third of the 2030 US production targets. The funds will also support clean hydrogen storage, delivery, and end-use. The seven selected hubs are as follows: the Appalachian Hydrogen Hub between West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania; the California Hydrogen Hub in California; the Gulf Coast Hydrogen Hub in Texas; the Heartland Hydrogen Hub between Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; the Mid-Atlantic Hydrogen Hub between Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey; the Midwest Hydrogen Hub between Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan; and the Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub between Washington, Oregon, and Montana. The H2Hubs selectees are investing USD 40 billion.

The Mission Possible Partnership (MPP) – in cooperation with RMI, Systemiq, Power2X, and industry leaders – has set up the Transatlantic Clean Hydrogen Trade Coalition (H2TC) to enable the initial shipment of clean hydrogen from the United States to Europe by 2026. H2TC will provide members with access to regulatory and infrastructure requirements analysis, supply and demand matching, and integration with capital markets. The coalition seeks to connect US fuel producers with heavy-industry consumers in Europe, facilitating the first shipment of clean hydrogen-based fuels by 2026. Their aim is to expand transatlantic trade to 3 million metric tons per year by the end of the decade.

ITM Power says it will launch bidding on projects in the US market, offering its electrolyser stack for both CE and ASME territories. The UK electrolyser producer says it will pursue a streamlined, asset-light entry into the US market, capitalizing on existing relationships in North America. By standardising production processes and supply chains, it aims to simplify operations and achieve economies of scale.

SSAB, LKAB, and Vattenfall have completed a month-long commercial test of Hybrit’s hydrogen storage on the electricity market. Vattenfall stated that by introducing storage, the variable cost of hydrogen production could be significantly reduced, by 25% to 40%. The mission aimed to produce hydrogen using fossil-free electricity at varying electricity prices, optimizing cost-effectiveness, especially during times of abundant weather-dependent electricity generation. The hydrogen was continuously supplied to SSAB for fossil-free iron production in Luleå, Sweden. The hydrogen storage facility, operational since the summer of 2022, will continue testing activities until 2024. This pilot plant measures 100 cubic meters and contains hydrogen gas pressurised up to 250 bars.

Portugal‘s Secretary of State for Energy and Climate, Ana Fontoura Gouveia, has announced an upcoming auction for green hydrogen and biomethane injection into the natural gas grid, with expectations of the European Commission’s opinion on the Portugal, Spain, and France green hydrogen corridor project in November.