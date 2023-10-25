pv magazine team in town for All-Energy Australia 2023

pv magazine Australia will be represented by editor Bella Peacock, features editor Natalie Filatoff, journalist Chad Bennett, photographer Dave Tacon and sales representative for the Asia region, Calvin Chong.
Please contact one of us if you’d like to catch up.
Being staged at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, the two-day event is the largest gathering of renewable energy professionals in Australia with organisers expecting more than 10,000 to attend. All-Energy Australia 2023 has also attracted more than 350 industry suppliers.
