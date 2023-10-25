pv magazine team in town for All-Energy Australia 2023

With the All-Energy Australia 2023 exhibition and conference commencing in Melbourne today, the pv magazine team is on hand to take in the latest from the renewable energy industry.

pv magazine Australia team members, from left, Bella Peacock, Chad Bennett, Natalie Filatoff and Calvin Chong at All-Energy Australia.

Image: Dave Tacon

Share

pv magazine Australia will be represented by editor Bella Peacock, features editor Natalie Filatoff, journalist Chad Bennett, photographer Dave Tacon and sales representative for the Asia region, Calvin Chong.

Please contact one of us if you’d like to catch up.

Being staged at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, the two-day event is the largest gathering of renewable energy professionals in Australia with organisers expecting more than 10,000 to attend. All-Energy Australia 2023 has also attracted more than 350 industry suppliers.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.