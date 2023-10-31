ARENA doles out record funding as Australia’s renewable schemes ramp up

The Commonwealth government’s Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) approved record funds in FY22/23, allocating $544.1 million (USD 345 million) to 60 projects in the year.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller outside Toyota’s Altona Centre of Excellence

Image: ARENA

Backed by funds from the federal government, ARENA provides capital to kickstart renewable projects and technologies in Australia. In financial year 2022-23, ARENA approved its biggest funding outlay as it rounded out a decade in existence. “We anticipate a continued elevated level of funding activity in the coming years,” ARENA CEO Darren Miller added.

The record year was driven by three funding rounds, ARENA said:

  • The Large-Scale Battery Storage (LSBS) funding round – $176.4 million in funds approved to 8 projects, which included $60 million of additional funding provided by the Australian government to expand the funding round.
  • The Ultra Low-Cost Solar Research & Development (ULCS) funding round – $41.5 million in funding approved to 13 projects.
  • The HyGATE hydrogen funding round – $50 million in funding approved to 4 projects.

On top of the approved funding, ARENA also opened new funding rounds and federal budget measures, including:

  • Community Batteries Round 1 – $120 million in funding
  • The Hydrogen and Iron and Steel Research and Development Funding Rounds – $50 million in funding
  • The 2023 Focus Areas of the Driving the Nation Program – $70 million in funding
  • The Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Funding Initiative – $30 million in funding
  • The Industrial Energy Transformation Studies program – $43 million in funding

ARENA also recently opened applications for the government’s $2 billion Hydrogen Headstart Program, and is also slated to deliver the $400 million Powering the Regions Industrial Transformation Stream.

Since being established in 2012, ARENA has supported 663 projects with $2.25 billion in grant funding, unlocking a total investment of almost $9.75 billion in Australia’s renewable energy industry.

