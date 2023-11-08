Natural hydrogen drill leads to deals fast-tracking Australia’s first gold hydrogen project

Brisbane company Gold Hydrogen has signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Wasco Energy, a contractor working in the oil and gas sector and formerly known as Wah Seong, and H2Site, a Spanish company which focuses on generating hydrogen onsite for small and medium sized companies.
The two non-binding deals come off the back of promising results from Gold Hydrogen’s maiden drilling campaign at its Ramsay project in South Australia’s Yorke Peninsula. In early November, the company revealed it had discovered “significant concentrations of hydrogen and helium” at the Ramsay site.
The full drilling campaign is still in progress, meaning both deals will hinge on the final results. If those results come back successful, Gold Hydrogen says the MoUs will allow it to fast-track its proof-of-concept pilot at the site.
The ‘concept’ Gold Hydrogen is referring to here is whether natural hydrogen can indeed be produced from the subsurface as part of a raw gas stream, and then processed at the surface to yield a high purity hydrogen gas to be used as an energy source.
The MoUs pertain to Gold Hydrogen working with Wasco Energy and H2Site to review suitable hydrogen purification systems to produce compressed hydrogen on site.
“This would represent an important step in the process of enable the full potential of the Ramsay area to be evaluated from a commercial perspective, and would also create the first natural hydrogen pilot plant in Australia,” the company announced to the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).
