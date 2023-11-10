CleanPeak continues growth in utility scale solar sector

CleanPeak Energy, which was initially focused on delivering rooftop renewable energy assets for the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector, has reportedly signed off on an agreement to purchase a 14.3 MW solar farm portfolio from Australian investment firm Sentient Impact Group.

The purchases include the 11 MW Williamsdale Solar Farm and the 2.3 MW Mount Majura Solar Farm in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), and the 1 MW Karratha Solar Farm in Western Australia.

The Williamsdale and Mount Majura solar farms are backed by a long-term offtake agreement with the ACT government, while the output of the Karratha solar plant is contracted under a long-term agreement with the local council.

The deal, reported by the Australian Financial Review to be worth between $30 million (USD 19.1 million) and $40 million, marks further growth of Sydney-based CleanPeak’s growing ground-mounted solar portfolio.

Earlier this year it acquired the 13 MW Mugga Lane Solar Park near Canberra and only last week announced it had broken ground on the 30 MW (40 MWp) Wangaratta Solar Farm project being developed in northeast Victoria. In addition to the solar asset, the Wangaratta project also includes scope for a 15 MWh battery energy storage system.

The solar farms add to CleanPeak’s portfolio of C&I energy projects which include more than 50 MW of rooftop solar and 35 MWh of battery energy storage either in operation or under development.

Among those assets are a 5 MW PV system at the Tonsley Innovation District in Adelaide, a combined 5.4 MW of rooftop solar atop biscuit manufacturer Arnott’s two biggest Australian production facilities, and a suite of embedded network projects at shopping centres throughout Australia.