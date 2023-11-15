Samsung planning ‘mega-scale’ renewable hub and manufacturing in the NT

The NT government says the Middle Arm Sustainable Development Precinct is “one of the locations to be investigated" for the mega-project.

The Northern Territory (NT) government and Samsung C&T have signed a deal to develop a “mega” renewable energy hub to support the decarbonisation of Samsung and its affiliates.

What the project vision involves appears undecided though, with the NT’s Chief Minister, Natasha Fyles, clarifying at the end of the announcement that the memorandum of understanding actually pertains to “scoping” and “investigating” the feasibility of a large scale green energy project over the next two years. This process will include landing on a technology form, with solar, wind, hydrogen and battery energy storage systems all flagged as possibilities within the announcement.

A location for the project is also to be decided, with the government saying the Middle Arm Sustainable Development Precinct is “one of the locations to be investigated.”

The government also noted that Samsung C&T intends to establish a “substantial manufacturing hub” as part of this project which would allow Samsung, its “affiliates” and other global companies transition to 100% renewable energy.

Interestingly, the announcement says the deal is with “Samsung C&T Corporation Engineering & Construction” which could suggests Samsung would not only be the customer but also developer or even project EPC.

Samsung C&T is yet to release its own announcement.