Mytilineos secures PPA for 120 MW Queensland solar farm in development

Earlier this year, nbn announced its first PPA with Mytilineos for around 60% of the output of its 75 MW West Wyalong solar farm in the New South Wales Riverina.

Greek company Mytilineos Energy & Metals has signed its second Power Purchasing Agreement (PPA) with Australia’s National Broadband Network Corporation (nbn) for a 120 MW project in development north of Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

The deal will see the nbn take around 20% of the expected output of Mytilineos’ Munna Creek solar farm, which is set to go into operations in July 2025.

The 10-year PPA is the nbn’s third such renewable energy offtake deal, with the other two pertaining to Mytilineos’ 75 MW West Wyalong solar farm in the New South Wales Riverina and AGL’s 420 MW Macarthur Wind Farm in south west Victoria, both announced earlier this year.

Once complete, Munna Creek solar farm will include approximately 255,000 solar panels and sit over a 467 hectare site.