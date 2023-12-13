Renewable partnership to see 1 GW of projects added to WA’s main grid

Nomad Energy was a founder, shareholder and equity partner in Stellata Energy which developed Western Australia’s largest operating solar asset, the 132 MWp Merredin Solar Farm in WA. The project is consistently Australia's best performing solar asset.

Atmos Renewables has announced a partnership with Nomad Energy to help develop its portfolio of utility-scale renewable projects which it says represents over 1 GW of generation capacity by 2030 for Western Australia’s main grid, known as the Southwest Interconnected System or SWIS.

The pair plan to develop a range of large-scale projects, including wind, solar, battery and hybrid projects, Atmos said in the announcement.

“The partnership with Nomad is Atmos’ first investment in renewable energy in WA and provides a compelling opportunity to grow the company’s renewable energy investments in that state,” Atmos CEO, Nigel Baker, said.

Atmos Renewables holds interests in 15 large-scale renewable energy plants, including eight 100%-owned and two majority-owned projects. Meanwhile, Nomad Energy was a founder, shareholder and equity partner in Stellata Energy which developed Western Australia’s largest operating solar asset, the 132 MWp Merredin Solar Farm, though this project was not part of the Atmos – Nomad partnership.