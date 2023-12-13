Renewable partnership to see 1 GW of projects added to WA’s main grid

Atmos Renewables has announced a partnership with Nomad Energy to help develop its portfolio of utility-scale renewable projects which it says represents over 1 GW of generation capacity by 2030 for Western Australia’s main grid, known as the Southwest Interconnected System or SWIS.
The pair plan to develop a range of large-scale projects, including wind, solar, battery and hybrid projects, Atmos said in the announcement.
“The partnership with Nomad is Atmos’ first investment in renewable energy in WA and provides a compelling opportunity to grow the company’s renewable energy investments in that state,” Atmos CEO, Nigel Baker, said.
Atmos Renewables holds interests in 15 large-scale renewable energy plants, including eight 100%-owned and two majority-owned projects. Meanwhile, Nomad Energy was a founder, shareholder and equity partner in Stellata Energy which developed Western Australia’s largest operating solar asset, the 132 MWp Merredin Solar Farm, though this project was not part of the Atmos – Nomad partnership.
