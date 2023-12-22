Western Power starts works to improve SWIS capacity

Western Power has begun an extensive package of work designed to expand the capacity of the South West Interconnected Network (SWIS) to meet forecasted demand and secure the state’s pathway to a decarbonised future.

The Western Australian government-owned utility said the investment is part of a long-term strategy to strengthen network resilience across the SWIS and improve energy security and reliability for the community.

Western Power Executive Manager of Asset Management Gair Landsborough said the work will manage the capacity of some of the network’s key overutilised feeders, including the underground cables and overhead wires, and will create additional capacity and facilitate the greater connection of renewables such as rooftop solar.

“While we cannot guarantee 100% reliability, we’re doing everything we can to improve network resilience to minimise the duration and number of unplanned outages,” he said.

“This package of work will manage the capacity of the feeders to meet forecasted demand and help to mitigate the occurrence of unplanned outages.”

The work involves managing the capacity of 10 distribution feeders, through the installation of 42 kilometres of underground cable in Mandurah, Meadow Springs, Beechboro, Byford and Southern River.

The start of the works comes after the state government last month committed $708 million to upgrade the SWIS and ensure it can feed the demand and the supply of renewable energy needed to deliver on the state’s 2030 and 2050 emissions targets.