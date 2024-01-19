Brisbane Airport approaching completion of 1.2 MW rooftop system

Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC) said the rooftop solar system being fitted to logistics and delivery company Aramex Australia’s new 26,120sqm warehouse is nearing completion with the last of the 3,890 PV panels to be installed by the end of next month.

BAC said a 26-person installation team has already deployed 2,300 solar panels across a 13,000sqm section of the Aramex warehouse roof in the new Airport Industrial Park. Due to height restrictions associated with flight paths, the team has had to walk the individual panels to the installation area but the last of the panels is expected to be installed by the end of February. The project also includes approximately 28 kilometres of cable.

Once operational, the system is expected to generate more than 5 MWh of clean energy per day,

BAC, which operates its own electricity distribution network across Brisbane Airport, supplying more than 500 businesses with power, said the system will add to its sustainability credentials, with approximately 6,000 PV panels already fitted to the rooftops of six recent major developments. This is in addition to a further 18,000 solar panels already in operation across the airport with more on the way.

BAC is already producing solar energy from a 5.7 MW solar system that was installed in 2019. The existing system generates close to 18% of the company’s annual energy consumption.

BAC has also signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Queensland government-owned energy generator Stanwell for the supply of up to 185 GWh of renewable energy a year to help power the airport’s operations.

The corporation said the six-year PPA has allowed BAC to accelerate its sustainability goal of net zero by 2025, by 25 years.