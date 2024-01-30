Origin adds 650 MWh big battery to Victorian assets

Origin Energy’s strategy to add renewable energy and energy storage to its portfolio continues to gain momentum with the gen-tailer committing to an investment of about $400 million (USD 264 million) to underpin construction of a grid-forming battery-based energy storage system near Mortlake in Victoria.

Origin Chief Executive Officer Frank Calabria said the Mortlake Power Station battery is another “significant step” in the company’s ambition to lead the energy transition through cleaner energy and customer solutions.

The company’s aim is to grow renewables and storage capacity within its portfolio to 4 GW by 2030.

“Origin’s strategy is to accelerate renewable energy and storage in our portfolio and we expect large-scale batteries and other storage technologies to play a vital role in Australia’s energy transition,” he said.

The approval for the Mortlake battery comes after Origin last year pressed go on its first large-scale battery project, approving the 700 MW/2,800 MWh battery planned for the Eraring site in the New South Wales (NSW) Hunter Valley. Construction of the first 460 MW stage of the Eraring battery has already commenced.

Calabria said the proposed Mortlake battery energy storage system, located in Victoria’s South West Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), will provide system strength to the National Electricity Market (NEM), capturing excess power during periods of high renewable generation and discharging to meet peak demand.

“With the proliferation of wind and solar farms, particularly in Victoria’s South West REZ, the Mortlake battery will help keep the grid stable and support more renewable energy coming into the system as the market continues to decarbonise,” he said.

The project will also contribute to Victoria’s drive to meet legislated energy storge targets of at least 2.6 GW of storage capacity by 2030 and 6.3 GW by 2035, when it aims to reach 95% renewable share.

Calabria said contracts have been signed with global energy storage systems supplier Fluence for the supply of the 300 MW battery energy storage system.

The project will use Fluence’s modular Gridstack energy storage product backed by a 15-year service agreement. The system will also utilise Fluence’s AI-powered asset performance management software, Nispera, to optimise the battery’s operational performance.

Origin said site preparation and civil works are expected to commence over coming months with the battery expected to be commissioned in the final quarter of 2026.