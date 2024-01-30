FranklinWH scores ticks of approval for home energy management system

Unites States-headquartered home energy management specialist FranklinWH has achieved a double milestone with its residential energy management and storage solution being listed as compliant by South Australia Power Networks (SAPN) in addition to being approved for the Solar Victoria Battery Product List.

Steve Ruskin, vice president of sales at FranklinWH Australia, said the dual approvals pave the way for the company to roll out its Franklin Whole Home (WH) energy management system in Victoria and South Australia and positions the company as a key player in the Australia’s clean energy transition.

“This is a significant step towards realising our vision of making sustainable energy solutions accessible to a broader audience,” he said.

Ruskin said the FranklinWH home energy system improves the efficiency of residential solar installations by better integrating them with the rest of the home’s energy supply and by storing excess solar production to be used when the sun isn’t shining.

The energy storage solution, which is manufactured in China, integrates a 5 kW / 13.6 kWh lithium iron phosphate ‘aPower’ battery with adaptive learning, which is part of the included ‘aGate’ smart control system that integrates solar, batteries, grid, and generator power sources and manages them to optimise consistent energy supply.

The company said the battery is compatible with any PV inverter technology, and it can connect with existing solar systems while scaling up to 15 units for a total of 204 kWh of capacity. In the event of a power failure, its “black start” feature creates a micro-grid for the home.

The system comes EV charger ready and is designed to turn a home into a microgrid when the grid is down.

The inclusion of FranklinWH’s energy management system on the SAPN and Solar Victoria battery product lists comes after the Clean Energy Council (CEC) listed it in its Battery Assurance Program.

The CEC said the products included on the list have been independently tested and have been approved to meet the necessary electrical safety and quality standards of the program.