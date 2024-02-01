Solar self-consumption boosted as battery cuts grid imports by 94%

Australian battery technology company Relectrify said the installation of the ReVolve battery energy storage solution had allowed Sydney-based paint and ink manufacturer Colormaker to realise a “step-change improvement” in energy self-sufficiency and further reduce its energy costs.

Having already made a significant reduction in their use of grid electricity since installing 100 kW of rooftop solar, Colormaker integrated the ReVolve battery energy storage system with the existing solar energy infrastructure to gain further financial benefits from the asset.

Relectrify said key success metrics for the project include optimised solar self-consumption, reduced purchase of grid-supplied energy, and reduced demand.

Melbourne-headquartered Relectrify said early data indicates that both power and associated costs are poised to decrease to single-digit percentages compared to pre-battery installation levels.

The ReVolve battery energy storage product uses second-life Nissan Leaf electric vehicle (EV) battery packs coupled with patented cell-level control technology that combines an integrated battery management system (BMS) and inverter hardware solution.

The hybrid system replaces conventional BMS and inverters with a single electronic solution that allows for control of individual cells to generate grid-compliant alternating current (AC) directly from a battery pack.

Colormaker Managing Director David Stuart said the installation of the battery has marked a pivotal step in the company’s journey to achieving a net-zero operation, noting that the battery “gives us the opportunity to store the solar energy we’ve generated during the day and utilise it to meet our energy needs around the clock.”

Relectrify Vice President of Partnerships Juergen Barth said the Colormaker project demonstrates how battery storage products featuring CellSwitch technology can revolutionise the way companies manage and store electricity by both using second-life cells and eliminating the need for inverters.