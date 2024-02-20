$14 million momentum for home grown renewable technology expansion

The multi-million commitment announced by Ed Husic, Federal Minister for Industry and Science, was awarded to the team behind the Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre (FBICRC), following a 10-month bid process.

Under the new entity name of Power Australia Limited, the Industry Growth Centres will see five hubs established around the country to ensure nationwide opportunities are sourced. Power Australia CEO Shannon O’Rourke said the the primary task will be to connect clean-tech ecosystems, commercialise Australian innovations and build capability across the country.

Husic said batteries, renewables and other low-emissions technologies offer huge opportunities for Australian industry to create jobs and the sovereign capabilities critical to Australia’s economic success, and the $14 million investment is targeted support to grow Aussie know-how in these emerging areas.

“It aligns with what we’re doing with our $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund, which has renewable and low-emissions technologies as one of its priority investment areas, once again demonstrating how Government linking up policies can better support Australian industry,” Husic said.

The Powering Australia Industry Growth Centre (PAIGC)’s intended outcomes include increasing industry development and adoption, plus domestic demand of renewable energy technology, and increase competitiveness in international renewable technologies markets. Other priorities will be upskilling workers to service the renewable technologies industry, increase capabilities of business to overcome battery regulatory barriers, and develop domestic battery and other renewable energy supply chains.

The PAIGC network will fund activities and provide services to help commercialise locally manufactured renewable energy technologies and ideas, encourage connections between critical minerals producers and renewable technology manufacturers, and include a First Nations Advisor to build First Nations business management capabilities in renewable technologies. It is a part of the government’s Australia Made Battery Plan, to provide advanced technology and skills development to businesses looking to locally manufacture renewable technologies.

Over the coming weeks Power Australia will contact businesses across the country to discuss its involvement in the PAIGC program, which will run from 2023-24 to 2026-27.