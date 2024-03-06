Redflow secures government grant to drive flow battery development

Flow battery manufacturer Redflow announced that it has been awarded funding from the Queensland Critical Minerals and Battery Technology Fund (QCMBTF) for the development and construction of a large-scale zinc-bromine flow battery prototype.

The Brisbane-headquartered company said the $1.12 million (USD 730,000) will also support a feasibility study for the establishment of a large-scale zinc-bromine flow battery manufacturing facility in Queensland.

Redflow Chief Executive and Managing Director Tim Harris said the company – which has developed a long-duration zinc-bromine flow battery energy storage system designed for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications – has been working towards scaling its manufacturing capabilities in response to accelerating demand for its technology in Australia and key global markets such as the United States.

“This grant will allow us to fast track our planning for the next phase of our manufacturing expansion and the potential for Queensland to be our global manufacturing hub,” he said.

“The Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan, ongoing engagements with end customers around their energy storage needs and the launch of the Queensland Battery Industry Strategy gives us confidence that it is the right time to invest in local manufacturing capability in partnership with the Queensland government.”

Harris said the feasibility study will determine an optimal factory size and location and allow Redflow to design a fully automated factory that will be essential to manufacture cost competitive batteries in the future.

“The feasibility study is the first step in the process, and we are confident of advancing our plans for manufacturing expansion in Queensland,” he said.

The total cost of the project is expected to be about $3.2 million, of which up to $1.12 million will be reimbursed by the grant funding, subject to Redflow meeting milestones including completion of the battery prototype, delivery of a draft feasibility study and delivery of a final feasibility study.

The funding announcement comes just days after Redflow received formal notice to proceed with the manufacture of batteries for a California Energy Commission-funded project in the United States.

Redflow said that the approval, issued by project developer Faraday Microgrids, provides binding contractual approval to begin manufacturing 15 MWh of long-duration energy storage solution at its Thailand factory.

The project, a large-scale solar and storage project which will provide power for the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, is Redflow’s fourth multi-MWh order through the California Energy Commission, which is actively seeking alternative energy storage options to lithium-ion batteries.

Harris said the project with Faraday and the California Energy Commission represents “a major milestone” for Redflow’s growth in North America and is its largest project to date.

Redflow will supply its ZBM3 batteries in its 200 kWh modular energy pods for the project, with shipment of the batteries expected to occur in late 2024, with installation and commissioning likely occurring in early 2025.