Trina presents all-black 450 W solar modules with 22.5% efficiency

China-headquartered manufacturer Trina Solar has introduced the NEG9R.25 solar module for rooftop applications. The dual-glass module incorporates n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells and has a power output of up to 450 W with a power conversion efficiency of 22.5%.

The new product, which uses 210 mm diameter wafers and features double-glass design in place of the conventional glass-and-backsheet structure, has been specifically designed for residential installations as well as for commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftops.

Edison Zhou, head of Trina’s operations in Australia and the Pacific, said customers are increasingly demanding solar modules that are not only efficient and highly reliable but that are also aesthetically pleasing,

“A lot of our customers were asking for an all-black module,” he told pv magazine during the recent Smart Energy Expo in Sydney.

“They were also asking for a dual-glass solution so we put that to our product managers and they’ve come up with this.”

Trina said the NEG9R.25 dual-glass module combines n-type i-TOPCon technology with 210mm rectangular silicon wafer cell technology, that delivers a longer lifespan, exhibits less light-induced degradation, and achieves higher conversion efficiency compared to p-type modules.

The modules feature 1.6 mm heat-strengthened glass on the front and back while the all-black aesthetic has been achieved by incorporating black cells with thin busbars, along with a black frame and encapsulation material.

The module, expected to be available in Australia next quarter, measures 1,762 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weighs 21 kg.

Trina said the modules are highly resistant to scratches, cracks and other damage-related issues and have passed the 35 mm hail test and requirements for IEC fire protection.

Trina offers a product guarantee of up to 25 years and a performance guarantee of 30 years. It claims the modules have low degradation rates with just 1% degradation in the first year and less than 13% over 30 years.