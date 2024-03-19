Singapore developer advances move into Australian market

Metis Energy announced it has achieved financial close for the 94 MW Gunsynd Solar Farm and also issued notice to proceed to United States-headquartered PCL Solar which has been engaged to undertake the engineering, procurement and construction works.

It is anticipated the project, being developed on a site about 15 kilometres outside of Goondiwindi in Queensland’s southwest, will be operational by 2025.

Metis said once completed the solar farm will be capable of producing up to 250 GWh of clean energy annually, enough energy to power 32,000 homes annually.

Metis Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Tang Kin Fei said during the construction phase the project will have a peak workforce of 100 people and there will also be opportunities for local businesses during construction and operations.

“Metis Energy remains committed to fostering collaboration with local communities and stakeholders in Goondiwindi, aligning with international best practices, to achieve full operational readiness by 2025,” he said.

The project, which Metis acquired from Brisbane-based developer Skylab Group Australia in December 2022, is the company’s first major renewables project in Australia.

Metis said the Gunsynd Solar Farm, which has approvals in place for a 20 MW battery energy storage system, will serve as the cornerstone of the company’s expanding Australian portfolio which also includes the Bendemeer Renewable Energy Hub planned for the New England region of New South Wales.

The $1.2 billion (USD 780 million) Bendemeer project, being developed near Tamworth, is to include a 210 MW solar farm, 380 MW of wind generation and 200 MW / 400 MWh battery energy storage.

Metris said lessons learned in executing the Gunsyd solar project will be invaluable to the team as it continues to grow its portfolio in Australia.

“The experience gained during its execution will be instrumental as the Metis Energy team gears up to embark on the Bendemeer Renewable Energy Hub Projects and future renewable energy projects in Australia,” it said.

Project financiers for the Gunsynd project included DBS, SMBC and Siemens Financial Services through Siemens Bank, which will be providing debt and other financing facilities for the Gunsynd Solar Farm project.