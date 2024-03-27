Maxeon claims 24.9% efficiency for IBC solar panel

Maxeon said it has achieved a 24.9% efficiency rating for a full-scale Maxeon 7 solar panel using its IBC technology. The US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) confirmed the result.

Maxeon 6 solar panels.

Image: Maxeon

Singapore’s Maxeon has announced that it has achieved an aperture module conversion efficiency of 24.9% for a full-scale Maxeon 7 PV panel.

The US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) confirmed the result. The Maxeon 7 module is based on interdigitated back contact (IBC) technology.

For the same panel, Maxeon achieved a power conversion efficiency of 24.7% in June.

“Maxeon 7 cells feature a unique and patented design to mitigate hotspot risk from cell cracking and heat buildup under shaded conditions.” the manufacturer said in a statement. “This results in increased reliability and power output, as supported by the Company’s 40-year warranty.”

The manufacturer hosts a Maxeon 7 pilot assembly line in the Philippines.

