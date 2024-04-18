Pure Hydrogen secures land to launch ‘hydrogen highway’

Pure Hydrogen has leased a 4,000m² commercial site near Archerfield airport in Brisbane for its first demonstration green hydrogen micro-hub to service the aviation industry and commercial transport operators.
The Sydney-based company said the first stage of project will be capable of producing 420 kg of green hydrogen per day and lays the foundation for developing future green hydrogen micro-hubs.
Pure said an electrolyser has been ordered which will use “green” electricity sourced from the grid to produce renewable hydrogen, with the first to be available in the final quarter of 2024, subject to approvals.
Additional electrolysers will be added to the site as demand grows, including from commercial aviation companies operating at the airport. Archerfield is also adjacent to major trucking and waste depots with application for heavy vehicle supply.
Pure Managing Director Scott Brown said the company is committed to developing a number of micro-hubs to produce green hydrogen for the commercial transport sector. These hubs, to be located near potential customers, will produce green hydrogen to power module-built electrolysers.
“Archerfield will be Pure’s demonstration H2 Micro-hub and the template for planned future plants,” he said. “As well as securing strategic sites, Pure can readily source proven, turnkey hydrogen fuel manufacturing equipment and technology that can be deployed across multiple sites and easily connected to green electricity sources.”
“Pure plans to use strategically located hydrogen micro-hubs that are close to customers and will assist in creating the ‘hydrogen highway’ as a domestic source of clean hydrogen fuel.”
Brown said the company will now focus on advancing site works at Archerfield so that the first green hydrogen fuel can be supplied late in 2024.
