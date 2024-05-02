Winaico launches new series of n-type TOPCon solar modules

From pv magazine Global
Winaico has presented new solar modules made without per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Its WST-NGX Glass-Glass-Series is available in two variants – one version with a conventional aluminum frame and one with a black frame.
The 430 W WST-430NGX-D3 panels have a power conversion efficiency of 22.02%. Their open-circuit voltage is 38.60 V and the short-circuit current is 13.80 A.
The 425 W WST-425NGXB-D3 Full Black modules have an efficiency of 21.76%. The open-circuit voltage is 38.54 V and the short-circuit current is 13.79 A.
The two panel variants measure 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weigh 24 kg.
Winaico provides a product guarantee of 30 years, with at least 87.4% of the performance guaranteed after 30 years. The modules feature 2 x 2 mm of hardened, highly transparent glass and have an IP68 protection rating.
