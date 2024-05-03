Sunrise briefs: Microsoft announces largest PPA of renewables

Microsoft announces largest-yet corporate procurement of renewable energy The United States tech giant has signed on for 10.5 GW of renewable energy of capacity with Brookfield Renewable Partners, which may cost more than $17.5 billion to build, according to Bloomberg NEF.

California crosses 10 GW battery storage threshold In just five years, California has increased its battery capacity by 1,250% with to 10,379 MW now installed, up from 770 MW in 2019. The United States jurisdiction is projected to need 52 GW of energy storage to meet its goal of 100% clean electricity by 2045.

Philippines expects almost 2 GW of new solar in 2024 Authorities in the Philippines say the nation is on target to add 1.98 GW of solar this year, alongside 590 MW of battery storage, as part of more than 4 GW of renewable energy projects.

New model shows how to power homes exclusively with hydrogen, solar, batteries Researchers in Spain have found that combining PV power generation with fuel cells and battery storage may help homes considerably reduce their levelised cost of energy. Their simulation reportedly demonstrated homes may also become completely self-sufficient.

India launches 1.2 GW solar tender Indian state-owned hydropower company SJVN is calling for bids to develop 1.2 GW of solar projects on a build-own-operate basis. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the interstate transmission system.

CATL presents EV battery with 1,000 km range Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) has shown its latest lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery at an auto show in Beijing. The Chinese company says it has an energy density of 205 Wh per kg, almost 8% higher than the current state of the art for such batteries.