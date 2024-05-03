Rooftop solar install rates tracking 7% up on 2023

Australian rooftop solar market volumes eased slightly for the second consecutive month in April 2024 with 262 MW of PV installed, down 2% on the 267 MW of rooftop solar deployed in March. Despite the downturn, data published by market analyst Sunwiz shows that annual growth of rooftop solar in Australia is tracking more than 7% ahead of the same time last year.

SunWiz managing director Warwick Johnston said the 262 MW deployed during April 2024 is above the volumes installed in the corresponding month in the past two years.

Johnston said the timing of public holidays had helped smooth out the typically sharp downturn witnessed in previous years.

“Each year we observe a significant contraction in April, largely attributable to the Easter and ANZAC Day holidays,” he said. “This year, Easter straddled March and April, meaning the contraction was split between March and April.”

“March’s volumes were dampened below what they would typically be, hence April’s downturn was modest compared to typical years.”

New South Wales (NSW) recorded the most significant contraction in rooftop solar installations in April, dropping 7% on the previous month, while installation figures in Victoria declined by 5%.

Queensland recorded the healthiest figures, up 6% on last month while deployment rates in South Australia grew by 3%, and 2% in Western Australia.

The average system size for April 2024 grew to 9.68 kW, due in part to growth in commercial PV installations.

Segments: Larger systems are faring best: the 15-30kW segment demonstrated growth, and 10-15kW segment was stable; commercial STC continues its record start.

Leading the installs in April was the commercial rooftop solar sector, with the best growth found to be in the 15-30kW segment, while installs in the 10-15kW segment held steady.

