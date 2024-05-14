Siemens teams with Ampcontrol to deliver renewable energy tech solutions

The collaboration between New South Wales-based Ampcontrol and Germany-headquartered Siemens will focus on solutions for battery energy storage and grid applications in the Australian market designed around Siemens’ Sinamics S120 inverters.

The two companies said the Sinamics S120 inverters provide virtual synchronous generator functionalities for system strength and grid stability in the network, helping to increase digitalisation, grid resilience and support the nation’s transition to net zero.

Siemens said the ready-to-connect inverters include firmware components that offer support for grid dips and grid faults through reactive power infeed, and voltage and frequency control on the grid with block start capability.

The active line module features a closed-loop control with functions specific to renewable energy such as MPP tracking, plant monitoring and control, charging/discharging battery storage devices, and boasts 98% efficiency.

Siemens Head of Digital Industries Australia and New Zealand Darryl Kaufmann said formalising the already long-term relationship with Ampcontrol comes at a critical time for the renewable energy sector and the energy transition.

“A successful energy transition requires collaboration, especially to scale up and meet our net zero commitments. It also requires innovative and versatile thinking, which is supported by digitalisation and automation,” he said.

“The new agreement will pair our best-in-class technology being used in every industry from mining and manufacturing to transportation, with Ampcontrol’s expertise in designing specific solutions for the renewable energy sector. It’s a win-win for the industry.”

Ampcontrol Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rod Henderson said the influx of renewable energy sources in Australia means the greater the challenge for stable and sustainable storage and transmission solutions.

“Our collaboration with Siemens will ensure we can deliver these solutions to our customers quicker than we have ever been able to, helping industry to decarbonise and helping make net zero a reality,” he said.