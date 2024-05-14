Countrywide locks in government backing to help drive Hydrogen HyWay

Aspiring green hydrogen manufacturer Countrywide Hydrogen, which is planning to create an ‘end-to-end hydrogen transport ecosystem’ in Tasmania, has locked in a deal with the state government that will support its plans to establish a series of green hydrogen production facilities and fuelling stations in the state.

The Tasmanian government has announced it will provide a payment to Countrywide for each kilogram of green hydrogen produced and sold to cover the gap between production costs and affordable pricing.

Tasmanian Energy Minister Nick Duigan said the $8 million (USD 5.29 million) funding package will be paid on delivery of green hydrogen to customers from Countrywide’s proposed Tasmanian sites.

“Countrywide will receive funding on a per kilogram basis of green hydrogen sold to end-users to cover the gap between the cost to produce the green hydrogen and what end-users are able to pay,” he said.

“By supporting initiatives like this, we ensure a stable sale price for green hydrogen, bringing more stability for end-users and advancing our renewable energy objectives.”

Countrywide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Queensland-based independent power producer ReNu Energy, is planning to establish a Hydrogen HyWay in Tasmania comprising a sting of green hydrogen production facilities and fuelling stations dotted from Tasmania’s north to the south.

Duigan said the project will initially target the heavy transport sector as well as potential industrial applications with all hydrogen to be sold within the local Tasmanian market.

“The first phase of Countrywide’s plan is to construct a hydrogen production and heavy vehicle refuelling facility at the industrial hub in Brighton, which will produce up to 800 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen,” he said.

“Once the Brighton facility is established, Countrywide wants to expand production and refuelling facilities into the north and north-west of the state. This will see the major road freight routes in Tasmania being serviced by a reliable hydrogen supply.”

In addition to the facility planned for Brighton, near Hobart in Tasmania’s south, Countrywide is developing green hydrogen production plant near Bell Bay in the state’s north. A third facility near Launceston in the state’s northwest is planned to follow within 12-24 months of commissioning the first two facilities.

Each facility is designed to comprise a 5 MW electrolyser and a hydrogen refuelling station with two dispensers capable of supplying up to 690,000 kilograms of green hydrogen per annum.

Countrywide said the $8 million funding package will help it to “deliver green hydrogen at a price that competes with diesel.”

The funding package will be conditional on Countrywide commissioning Hydrogen HyWay and producing hydrogen at multiple locations in Tasmania.