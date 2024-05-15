Ingeteam trots out ‘Australian first’ inverter tech at Aldoga Solar Farm

Clean energy technology manufacturer Ingeteam is supplying the transformer substations for the $500 million (USD 330 million) Aldoga Solar Farm being built by Acciona Energia near Gladstone on the central Queensland coast.
Ingeteam said it has supplied the project with 81 power stations equipped with 157 of its INGECON SUN 3Power C series central PV inverters.
The company said the project is the first in Australia to feature this three-phase central inverter technology.that is designed for utility scale solar plants and battery energy storage systems.
The 1,500 V inverter offers one of the highest power densities available, delivering up to 3,825 kW in a single IP65-rated power stack, making it possible to reach up to 7.65 MVA in a single transformer station.
Ingeteam said three different cooling circuits guarantee an optimal refrigeration and maximise the lifespan of the inverter’s internal components, while minimising the risk of particles entering the power stack’s compartment.
“All this translates into greater reliability and lower operational expenditures,” the company said.
The Aldoga Solar Farm is expected to be fully operational by mid-2025. The project is expected to create about 350 jobs during the 18-month build phase.
