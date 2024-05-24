Research shows repaired PV modules can perform with acceptable losses

From pv magazine Global
A group of researchers led by Spain’s Centre for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research (CIEMAT) has assessed the performance of 23 partially repaired crystalline silicon solar modules at a 12-year-old PV plant in Spain and has found these panels can operate with minimal losses.
“This research employs a comprehensive standardised approach,” the scientists explained. “It integrates visual inspection, electrical testing, electroluminescence imaging, and thermal imaging techniques to thoroughly evaluate the functional status of these modules and define the nature and extent of defects that persist post-repair.”
The test was conducted following IEC 61215 standard on
Module failures were identified according to the following classification:
Through the visual inspections, the team found that the modules showed optical degradation due to delamination and discoloration of the encapsulant. Moreover, it also ascertained that
The I-V Curve measurements showed that the modules did not suffer from anomalies, although a power reduction was detected, while electroluminescence imaging (EL) demonstrated that around 73% of the panels presented microcracks and darker areas on the periphery of the solar cells.
When they used infrared thermography imaging, the researchers found that “strong hot spots” were detected for 4.35% of the analyzed panels, while “light hot spots” were identified for 74% of the modules. “In this last group, we found that 47 % had featured high temperatures in the junction boxes, attributable to the diode’s activation and further energy dissipation,” they added.
All in all, the analysis showed that the most common defect in the repaired modules is moisture-induced degradation (MID), followed by cracked cells and disconnected areas in cells.
“However, despite the presence of defects, around 87 % of these modules exhibit a reduction of less than 20 % in power,” the scientists stated. “This significant finding suggests that the repaired modules successfully meet the manufacturer’s warranty criteria, indicating their potential for reuse.”
The group however warned that there is an urgent need to define a protocol for evaluating the features of a “viable” repaired panel. “Additionally, it is necessary to raise awareness regarding international standards and Cradle-to-Cradle certification, as this has the potential to stimulate the market demand for second-hand modules with improved sustainability and circularity attributes,” it concluded.
Their findings are available in the paper “Enhancing Photovoltaic Module Sustainability: Defect Analysis on Partially Repaired Modules from Spanish PV Plants,” published in the Journal of Cleaner Production.
Another research team at CIEMAT recently developed a set of techniques to repair ribbon busbar interruptions in PV panels without resorting to expensive electroluminescence images.
